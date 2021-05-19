Flick Fact: The area cities most affected by pension debt?

Question: Local pensions are wreaking havoc on city budgets, taxpayer wallets and the retirement security of hundreds of thousands of retired municipal workers across Illinois. Can you name the Central Illinois towns where taxpayers are most stressed?

Answer: In a 2021 study by wirepoints.com (of Illinois towns with populations over 8,500), it appears Pontiac could be most stressed by pension debt, where since 2003 city taxpayers have contributed 3.8 times more to pensions and yet the city pension debts by 2021 have grown 8.9 times larger. Other cities: Bloomington, taxpayers since 2003 have contributed 3 times more to pensions but city pension debts are still 3.3 times larger; Champaign, 3.1 times more to pensions, pension debts still 2.1 times larger; Decatur, 3.6 times more, pension debts still 3.1 times larger; Normal, 3.6 times more, pension debts still 4.2 times larger; Peoria, 3.5 times more, pension debts still 3.5 times larger; Springfield, a whopping 4.6 times more, pension debts still 2.9 times larger.