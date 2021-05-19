 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flick Fact: The area cities most affected by pension debt?
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: The area cities most affected by pension debt?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Question: Local pensions are wreaking havoc on city budgets, taxpayer wallets and the retirement security of hundreds of thousands of retired municipal workers across Illinois. Can you name the Central Illinois towns where taxpayers are most stressed?

Answer: In a 2021 study by wirepoints.com (of Illinois towns with populations over 8,500), it appears Pontiac could be most stressed by pension debt, where since 2003 city taxpayers have contributed 3.8 times more to pensions and yet the city pension debts by 2021 have grown 8.9 times larger. Other cities: Bloomington, taxpayers since 2003 have contributed 3 times more to pensions but city pension debts are still 3.3 times larger; Champaign, 3.1 times more to pensions, pension debts still 2.1 times larger; Decatur, 3.6 times more, pension debts still 3.1 times larger; Normal, 3.6 times more, pension debts still 4.2 times larger; Peoria, 3.5 times more, pension debts still 3.5 times larger; Springfield, a whopping 4.6 times more, pension debts still 2.9 times larger.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Meet the extraordinary McLean County 'Heart of Health Care' honorees

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Remembering the State Farm Building in downtown Bloomington

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News