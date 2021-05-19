Flick Fact: The area cities most affected by pension debt?

Question: Local pensions are wreaking havoc on city budgets, taxpayer wallets and the retirement security of hundreds of thousands of retired municipal workers across Illinois. Can you name the Central Illinois towns where taxpayers are most stressed?
Answer: In a 2021 study by wirepoints.com (of Illinois towns with populations over 8,500), it appears Pontiac could be most stressed by pension debt, where since 2003 city taxpayers have contributed 3.8 times more to pensions and yet the city pension debts by 2021 have grown 8.9 times larger. Other cities: Bloomington, taxpayers since 2003 have contributed 3 times more to pensions but city pension debts are still 3.3 times larger; Champaign, 3.1 times more to pensions, pension debts still 2.1 times larger; Decatur, 3.6 times more, pension debts still 3.1 times larger; Normal, 3.6 times more, pension debts still 4.2 times larger; Peoria, 3.5 times more, pension debts still 3.5 times larger; Springfield, a whopping 4.6 times more, pension debts still 2.9 times larger.
Meet the extraordinary McLean County 'Heart of Health Care' honorees
Meet the extraordinary McLean County 'Heart of Health Care' honorees
BLOOMINGTON — Colorful children’s drawings and handwritten letters adorn school nurse LuAnn Edmundson’s office.
Edmundson, the district nurse for LeRoy Community School District, says the artwork is a heartwarming reminder of the students she serves.
“Interacting with the students is absolutely the best part of my job,” said Edmundson. “... they may not realize that I benefit more from their visits to my office than they do. They never cease to surprise, amaze, and entertain me.”
Edmundson has been in the field for 25 years, has a bachelor’s degree of science in nursing and is a registered nurse. Passion for medical careers runs in the family. Edmundson’s grandmother was a nurse, which inspired her to pursue the same route. She credits her parents, Pris and Clarence “Robbie” Robinson, as being her key mentors.
The inspiration and guidance from family were particularly useful when the coronavirus pandemic hit last year. Edmundson said there were challenges when it came to juggling contact tracing while providing a healthy and safe learning environment for students and staff. Staff also had to make frequent adjustment to school protocols to keep up with consistently changing state health guidelines.
“I am thankful and proud of the team effort of our school community in order to continue in-person learning during the pandemic,” said Edmundson.
She advises aspiring nurses to be a curious, constant learner, and not to be afraid of asking questions.
Spending quality time with family is a priority. Edmundson and her husband, Mark, enjoy watching their sons, Jack, 15, and Sam, 12, compete in athletics. The family also frequently travels to Annawann, Edmundson’s hometown in western Illinois.
Edmundson has carried a vital piece of advice throughout her life.
“We cannot always control what happens to us, but we can always control how we respond.”
BLOOMINGTON — JD Edwards is a prime example of a nurse who goes beyond the confines of traditional job duties. His patients can expect individual care, a shoulder to cry on and a friend.
“Making a difference in a person's well-being, even if it is just providing them comfort in their final moments, is a great responsibility. It has many highs, and it will have many lows,” said Edwards, a male nurse at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington. “... the work we do for people is important, and you can make a difference in so many lives.”
Edwards recalls one patient who regularly confided in him about her depression related to her ongoing disease, life and the world in general. Getting to know patients is what he enjoys most about being a nurse. His compassion was highlighted when Edwards in 2018 received the Daisy Award, a national recognition honoring nurses who transcend what is expected of them in order to help patients and families.
A male nurse who treated Edwards inspired him to pursue a career in medicine.
Now, nine years after becoming a nurse, Edwards is facing a whole new set of challenges similar to nurses around the world. When the coronavirus pandemic first hit at the start of 2020, Edwards volunteered to work in Chicago. But when he contracted COVID-19 in early May, he had to wait on the sidelines until he made a full recovery.
“Beyond my own struggle to get better, just knowing my friends and co-workers were working hard to serve our community with case after case of COVID coming in non-stop for months on end was frustrating,” he said.
The thought of people ignoring the science surrounding COVID, particularly when it comes to treatment and federal recommendations, keeps Edwards up at night.
When times are tough, Edwards leans into what he says is the best piece of advice he has ever received.
“When you fall, when things do not go right or you receive life changing news, gather your friends (and) loved ones and ask, ‘where do we go from here?’”
BLOOMINGTON — Even after 40 years as a nurse, Anina Engelhorn says she is still excited about her job.
“As a nurse, I am always learning something new. I can empower others. I have the pleasure of meeting and helping people,” said Engelhorn. She enjoys that each day on the job comes with a new challenge. “... I know I am making a difference in a person’s life.”
The 63-year-old Bloomington resident currently works as a registered nurse in OSF St. Joseph Medical Center’s Post Anesthesia Care Unit. The most difficult thing about her job is that she shares the fear, anxiety and stress of her patients, especially when they have just come out of surgery.
The coronavirus pandemic created an additional layer of stress for nurses across the world. Hospitals at the start of COVID were overwhelmed, understaffed and understocked on personal protective equipment and ICU beds.
“Until recently, no visitors were allowed in (the) hospital due to the pandemic,” said Engelhorn. “Working in the recovery room, I witnessed people going through surgery without their loved ones. The nurses were their support.” Nurses made phone calls so that patients could speak to their loved ones after surgery.
One of Engelhorn’s patients received a phone call from his 4-year-old grandson while in the recovery room. The child reassured his grandfather that he was praying for him and even sang him a song.
“That little boy brought so much joy not only to his grandfather, but to me as well. It was delightful to have been a part of that interaction,” Engelhorn said.
Her biggest challenge during the pandemic has been witnessing the death of hospital patients who could not be surrounded by family.
“Death is a very intimate event that normally involves a lot of family members,” she said. “... During the pandemic, all that has been removed.” She experienced this firsthand when her sister-in-law died last year.
Engelhorn’s advice for aspiring nurses is to evaluate how they will handle stress, react in emergencies and to assess their ability to multitask.
“If you love helping people and find personal positive feeling(s) about making a difference, then nursing is a great career.”
BLOOMINGTON — Michelle Horsley has firsthand experience of battling the unknown.
Horsley, an operating room registered nurse at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, has been in the field for over two decades. Last year, she faced the harsh possibility of being out of work for an undefined period of time after some hospitals delayed elective surgeries due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“When the pandemic first hit, for the first time in 20 years I was faced with not knowing if I would have a job and for how long I would be without work,” Horsley said. She decided to temporarily work at an OSF sister hospital in Chicago, where she said 90% of their patients at the time had tested positive for COVID.
Horsley questioned what she would face on a daily basis, anxious about the risk of working in an overwhelmed hospital.
“I was also worried about what I might be bringing home to my loved ones, or even if I would be seeing them,” she said. “If I wasn’t able to see them, how long would I (go) without seeing them?”
After four weeks in Chicago, the need for operating room nurses and medical floor assistance increased in Bloomington and Horsley returned home.
“I am proud to serve at OSF St Joseph Medical Center,” she said. “We have a strong, caring team.”
Prior to COVID Horsley started a local chapter for the Academy of Medical Surgical Nurses, a professional organization that supports medical-surgical nurses throughout their careers. Horsley in 2019 submitted a charter application and is now the current president of the Central Illinois chapter.
Horsley advises future nurses to research which area of the field they are most interested in.
“Nursing is a rewarding profession with a variety of areas to practice, allowing you to find your niche.”
BLOOMINGTON — The scope of work nurses do ranges far beyond what the average person can imagine.
Ryan Jones goes above and beyond for his patients even during challenging times.
“Ryan was here for the first three nights of my stay after my heart attack and open heart surgery. He showed exemplary dedication to his patients and profession,” one patient wrote anonymously in an appreciation post announcing Jones winning a Daisy Award.
The Daisy Foundation honors top nurses who are extra compassionate and go out of their way to make patients comfortable.
Jones has been in the field for 11 years and currently works as a registered nurse at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington. His decision to become a nurse was somewhat simple. Jones never wanted to work behind a desk or at a cubicle and he knew he wanted to work with people.
The best part about his job is being there for patients when they need it most.
When asked what he loves about his job, Jones said “assisting those in need during difficult times of their lives.” Sometimes that means working hard and being underappreciated, he cautions.
Hundreds of thousands of nurses across the world have faced extreme challenges of working on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic. The virus caused hospital staff to be overwhelmed, overworked and worried about what would happen next. Many hospitals had to dedicate whole COVID floors where staff were dressed in several layers of personal protective equipment.
Jones’ biggest challenge during the pandemic was simply trying to convince people to take the pandemic seriously.
That’s what keeps him up at night — people denying the seriousness of the pandemic and refusing to wear masks.
But even still, Jones keeps a positive attitude. And his patients see it firsthand.
“I have no doubt that he will continue to do great things with his positive attitude and strong work ethic. It was a pleasure to receive his care,” one patient wrote on the Daisy Award page in his honor.
BLOOMINGTON — Kaitlyn Nafziger remembers the husband of one of her patients who called daily to check in. The conversation always started out the same.
“Thank you,” was the first thing Nafziger heard on the other end of the line followed by appreciation for the work she was doing for the man’s wife.
“His optimism and appreciation was such an encouragement to me,” said Nafziger, a registered nurse at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington. She was part of a surprise visit the husband helped plan after he hadn’t seen his wife for nearly a month. “I will never forget the look on her face when she saw him walk through the door.” It was a reunion Nafziger said she will carry with her throughout her career, which began during the COVID pandemic.
Starting a new job during a global pandemic isn’t easy. But becoming a nurse working in an intensive care unit (ICU) where Nafziger said she sees people who are physically, mentally and emotionally at their lowest, is even harder. The 23-year-old Bloomington resident has been working in the field for 10 months.
“The biggest challenge for me during the pandemic has been remaining hopeful and optimistic while watching many people lose their lives to COVID,” said Nafziger. “Sometimes I’m the last person someone had a conversation with and that is a really hard reality of my job.”
Nafziger turns to the team of medical professionals around her when she needs positivity and inspiration. The quality of healthcare carried out by those around her is what separates Bloomington-Normal apart from larger cities, she said. Patients are not just another room number. She said the staff is able to make close connections with patients and their loved ones, which can positively impact their experience.
But Nafziger’s greatest inspiration hits closer to home. Her older sister, Hayley, also works in the ICU at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center.
“I learn so much working alongside her, and I am super thankful for the constant encouragement she gives me,” said Nafziger.
Positive attitudes run in the family. Nafziger says that anyone looking to get into nursing should find what they are passionate about and do it everyday.
“Don’t stay in a field or a job that you don’t enjoy. That is a disservice to yourself and to your patients. Do what you love, so you can be the best nurse you can be.”
BLOOMINGTON — Always extend grace. You never know what the other person is going through.
These words of advice have always stuck with Sheri Piper, a registered nurse and manager of the Comprehensive Care Unit at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.
Piper has been in the field for 14 years, has critical care nurse certification and is currently earning a doctorate. She says it is an honor to oversee a team of medical professionals at OSF.
“Being chosen to lead a team of nursing professionals in critical care has been my proudest moment,” said Piper. She mentors and supports healthcare team members and gives them the tools to always put patients first.
Her team also frequently hears Piper remind them to maintain a work-life balance.
She leads by example. When Piper is off the clock, she enjoys spending time with her family or picking up where she left off on "Pale Blue Dot" written by Carl Sagan.
But there are times when finding the balance between a career and personal life can be tricky, especially for those working on the frontlines of a global pandemic.
Piper’s biggest challenge during COVID has been fulfilling a patients’ need to be around family without risking the further spread of the virus. But when times are tough, she knows OSF can deliver.
“We are so blessed to have a strong presence of medical professionals in this community,” she said. “The expertise available is superior to comparable sized populations.”
Piper’s path to a career in nursing was not something she predicted. She was pursuing a different degree when a family member convinced her she would be an excellent fit in nursing.
The future for nurses is bright, according to Piper.
“The nursing profession allows you to have an enormous impact on the lives of others. It is a calling where you can truly make a difference,” said Piper. “I feel pride for the profession of nursing and so will you.”
BLOOMINGTON — For as long as she can remember, Molly Rossi always knew she wanted to be a nurse.
Careers in healthcare run in Rossi’s family. Her mother is a nurse and she has multiple family members who work in the medical field. She shadowed her mother who worked in several hospital departments. Rossi also worked summers in an operating room while she was in high school.
“During that time is where I really found my love (for) caring for people and challenging myself, so it just felt natural to pursue nursing.
Now, the 36-year-old Bloomington resident is a registered nurse and vice president of Clinical Laboratories at Reditus Laboratories. Rossi has been in the field for 14 years and is a certified emergency nurse and a trauma nurse specialist.
One of the best parts about her job is meeting new people.
“I have met and built relationships with so many different people I would have otherwise never met,” Rossi said. Her list ranges from healthcare providers across the United States, universities, professional sports teams, government officials, producers in TV, film and music.
But her favorite part about working as a nurse is making a difference.
“I cared for a woman in a very critical situation early on in my nursing career. Seven years later, in a completely different job, the husband saw me and immediately recognized my voice and came around a corner crying ‘Oh Molly, I am sure that you don’t remember me, but I will never forget you” and began to tell me the story, which I immediately remembered. I know that as a nurse we are making a difference, but in that moment, I truly realized how impactful that our interactions are to our patients and their families,” said Rossi.
When Rossi isn’t at work, she is spending time with her husband, Aaron, and their children Addy, 7, Harper, 5, Brynn, 3, and Olivia, 1. Spring and summer mean extra time outside in the sun for Rossi and her family and their two German Shepherds, Lola and Tito.
Self-care is something aspiring nurses can learn from Rossi.
“You can’t pour from an empty cup, in whatever capacity it is,” she said. “You have to take care of yourself before you can take care of others.”
BLOOMINGTON — Careers in medicine run in the Smith family.
Becky Smith is the senior vice president of Nursing & Clinical Services at Heritage Operations Group, and her husband, Ian, is a microbiologist at Carle Foundation Hospital where he has been assisting with COVID testing throughout the pandemic.
Their son, Cain, is a certified nursing assistant in a long-term care facility. His siblings, Ben and Hannah, currently attend Mahomet-Seymour High School.
When Becky Smith was in high school, she began her first steps toward her career in nursing. She volunteered at Little Sisters of the Poor in the Chicago suburbs, and spent time with residents, getting to know their stories. She also volunteered at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, witnessing nurses in action.
“Both these experiences were the catalyst for my desire to enter the healthcare arena. What brought me into long-term care were my volunteer experiences as well as my clinical experiences at Illinois Wesleyan University,” said Smith. She received a BSN from Illinois Wesleyan University in 1998. In 2011, Smith received a MSN from the Mennonite College of Nursing at Illinois State University, where she coordinated with colleagues to bring nurses across the organization to their simulation lab for a day of scenario based training.
After 23 years in the field, Smith says she the hardest part about being a nurse is being able to juggle the demands of providing quality care while following regulations and being fiscally responsible all at once.
But there are many good moments.
“My favorite stories all revolve around seeing residents regain some or all of their independence because they worked hard with the support of CNAs, nurses, therapy, and the rest of the health care team guiding and encouraging them along the way,” said Smith.
The rewarding moments help Smith when she is up at night worrying about the nursing workforce. She says the profession will always need new people who have the passion, desire and empathy to care for others. That need is greater today than ever before, she said.
Aspiring nurses should explore all of the various paths the nursing field offers.
“Often we find our passion and true calling after one defining moment,” says Smith. “Sometimes we find this when (or) where we least expect it.”
BLOOMINGTON — Many children say they want to be astronauts, princesses or the president of the United States when they grow up. Donna Yoder knew when she was about 3 years old that she wanted to be a nurse.
Yoder, now 65, has been helping for nearly 45 years.
“I had some fairly major surgery at around age 2-3 and said from that day I was going to be a nurse and never changed my mind,” said Yoder.
She attended Illinois State University’s Mennonite School of Nursing and started her first job as a nurse on February 15, 1977. She currently works at Carle Healthcare, having served in many roles including as a trauma nurse specialist, CPR instructor, emergency communication registered nurse, advanced cardiac life support and pediatric advanced life support.
“I love my job all around,” said Yoder, who is always ready to take on new challenges. “Teaching others is one of my favorite parts. When in the (emergency department) there is always either nursing students or EMT students and I love spending time with them and trying to teach them and encourage them.” She also enjoys getting to know patients.
There is never a dull workday for Yoder. Things were especially difficult when the coronavirus pandemic hit early last year. Yoder saw patients and family members who struggled with COVID.
“Physically it was hard to see people so ill and I lost a cousin to COVID as well, so the reality really hit home,” Yoder said. “I always try to keep patients' family members updated on a patient's status especially during the times when visiting was so restricted.”
Some nights are harder than others. Yoder said she often replays some of the toughest cases that she has handled during a shift and will go over everything she did to make sure she took care of the patient and their family.
She advises current and aspiring nurses to always take care of themselves so they can be at the top of their game for patients.
“It is a very challenging but also a very rewarding field. I have never regretted my choice of career,” said Yoder. “It makes it so much easier to go to a job every day when you love your job and the people you work with.”