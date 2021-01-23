 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: The area county with the most per capita COVID-19 deaths? It may surprise you...
Question: We read daily, county-by-county, the number of COVID-19 cases, and the number who have recovered and those who have not. Of the counties in Central Illinois, can you name the county with the highest percentage of that county’s population that has died from the virus? (1) Ford County; (2) Tazewell County; (3) McLean County; (4) LaSalle County.

Answer: According to the chart at coronavirus.illinois.gov, it is (1) Ford County, where 0.30% of the county’s population has died from COVID-19. Next: LaSalle County, 0.18%; Livingston and Macon, 0.16%; Tazewell and Logan, 0.15%; Woodford, 0.13%; DeWitt, 0.11%; McLean, 0.07%; Piatt, 0.06%; Champaign, 0.04%.

