Flick Fact: The B-N business name you have wondered about...
Question: What does a river that flows near Melbourne, Florida — the Indian River — have to do with Bloomington-Normal manufacturing?

Answer:  Robert “RJ” Scaringe grew up in Melbourne near the “river of the Indian” — from whence came the merged name of the electric truck manufacturing company he and a small band of friends founded — “Rivian.” Its factory is in Normal, with Scaringe its CEO, and its first vehicles are expected to reach customers by this summer.

