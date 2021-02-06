Flick Fact: The B-N business name you have wondered about...

Question: What does a river that flows near Melbourne, Florida — the Indian River — have to do with Bloomington-Normal manufacturing?

Answer: Robert “RJ” Scaringe grew up in Melbourne near the “river of the Indian” — from whence came the merged name of the electric truck manufacturing company he and a small band of friends founded — “Rivian.” Its factory is in Normal, with Scaringe its CEO, and its first vehicles are expected to reach customers by this summer.