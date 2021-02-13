 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flick Fact: The B-N family with reason to ‘celeBrate’ …
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: The B-N family with reason to ‘celeBrate’ …

{{featured_button_text}}

Question: Can you name what well-known Twin Citian was rooting for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Sunday’s Super Bowl because he even had skin in the game?

Answer: Perhaps it literally wasn’t Steve Vogel, the author, columnist, retired State Farm exec and, before that, legendary WJBC mainstay, but Vogel’s wife, Mary, had skin — and blood — in the game. From Naperville, the son of her sister, Pat, Tampa Bay tight end Cameron Brate is her nephew. Brate caught three passes from Tom Brady in the Buccaneers’ 31-9 win over favored Kansas City.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Remember these unique Central Illinois landmarks through the years?

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Feb. 13

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man jailed on 9 drug charges in McLean County
Local Crime & Courts

Man jailed on 9 drug charges in McLean County

Terrell Gage was arrested at 4:50 p.m. Friday, and on Saturday he was charged in McLean County court with four Class 1 felony counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, four Class 2 felony counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and one Class 3 felony count of unlawful possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News