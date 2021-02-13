Flick Fact: The B-N family with reason to ‘celeBrate’ …

Question: Can you name what well-known Twin Citian was rooting for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Sunday’s Super Bowl because he even had skin in the game?

Answer: Perhaps it literally wasn’t Steve Vogel, the author, columnist, retired State Farm exec and, before that, legendary WJBC mainstay, but Vogel’s wife, Mary, had skin — and blood — in the game. From Naperville, the son of her sister, Pat, Tampa Bay tight end Cameron Brate is her nephew. Brate caught three passes from Tom Brady in the Buccaneers’ 31-9 win over favored Kansas City.