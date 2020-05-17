Flick Fact: The B-N man who 'battled' the Bulls' Dennis Rodman

Question: As ESPN’s “Last Dance” airs again tonight — it’s the story of Michael Jordan and the dynasty of the 1990s Chicago Bulls — it brings to mind that 24 years ago this month, the Bulls’ Dennis Rodman had a New York Times best-seller — “Bad As I Want To Be" — that was battling what other best-seller for No. 1 in America?

Answer: It was David Foster Wallace’s globally acclaimed “Infinite Jest,” now considered one of the top novels of the late 20th Century. Wallace wrote it while an associate professor of English at Illinois State University and living along Woodrig Road in south Bloomington. When asked by this reporter back in 1996 if he was jealous of Rodman’s rather sophomoric yet best-selling literary success, Wallace responded: “No, not at all. Some of those books by athletes are total cheese but to be honest, his sounds interesting. I'm tempted to read it but will probably wait for the paperback. Hardbacks are so expensive."