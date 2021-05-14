 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: The best state to be Black and interested in government leadership?
Question: True or false? Of all 50 states, if you are Black and interested in being involved in government leadership, Illinois is where you want to live.

Answer: That's true. Illinois is No. 1 in America for proportional representation of Blacks in the state legislature, according to WalletHub.com, a financial and research findings site. Illinois is, in the meantime, fourth in Black voter turnout and seventh in Black voter registration.

