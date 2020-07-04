You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Flick Fact: The beverage we refer to the most
0 comments

Flick Fact: The beverage we refer to the most

{{featured_button_text}}
Cans stock meta

Question: A "brand intimacy" study — that's defined as the "emotional science that measures the bonds we form with the brands we use and love" — has been carried out on beverages and the annual rankings are out for the year 2020, one of upheaval and significant change due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Can you name the beverage brands most near and dear to our heart in the Midwest?

Answer: According to the national marketing agency, MBLM,  that carried out the study in its 10th year: Coca-Cola is the No. 1 we also identify by emotion as a top "intimate" brand beverage, followed by Mountain Dew and Pepsi, and then Budweiser, Tropicana, Jack Daniel’s, Heineken, Snapple, Coors and Miller. 

Memories past: 15 Sears ads from The Pantagraph's archives

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: A trip to the zoo is like Independence Day

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News