 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flick Fact: The birthplace of today’s nutritional protein bars?
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: The birthplace of today’s nutritional protein bars?

{{featured_button_text}}

Question: Can you name the Central Illinois city that is credited with being one of the birthplaces of today’s popular nutritional protein/energy bars? For extra credit, who was the attributed inventor?

Answer: It was Justin Alikonis, a Bloomington chemist and inventor who worked at Beich's Candies. He is among those credited with starting the “healthy” food bar craze that remains today. He died in 1983, at the age of 70.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Historic front pages from The Pantagraph's archives

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: The virus lives in your Zip Code

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News