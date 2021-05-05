Flick Fact: The birthplace of today’s nutritional protein bars?

Question: Can you name the Central Illinois city that is credited with being one of the birthplaces of today’s popular nutritional protein/energy bars? For extra credit, who was the attributed inventor?
Answer: It was Justin Alikonis, a Bloomington chemist and inventor who worked at Beich's Candies. He is among those credited with starting the “healthy” food bar craze that remains today. He died in 1983, at the age of 70.
