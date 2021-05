Question: If you were a child in Bloomington-Normal back in the 1940s, what was advertised in this newspaper as “wholesome family fun”? (1) going to church together; (2) having dinner together; (3) drinking beer together.

Answer: The only one we know for sure is (3). National Wines & Liquors in Bloomington, as an example, ran an entire series of full-page ads in this paper back in 1940s to promote “family beer drinking is the American Way.”