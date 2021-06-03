Flick Fact: The busiest intersection in all of Bloomington-Normal?

Question: If 60,650 cars pass your home or business in Bloomington-Normal in just ONE day — it’s the busiest intersection in Bloomington-Normal — where are you? (1) Veterans at Vernon Avenue/GE Road; (2) College Avenue at Main Street; (3) Veterans at Empire Street; (4) College at Towanda Avenue.

Answer: (3) Veterans at Empire used to be B-N’s busiest intersection, but more recent state traffic statistics show (1) Veterans at Vernon/GE has become B-N’s busiest. In a year, more than 22 million cars pass through that busy intersection, slightly more than Veterans at Empire.