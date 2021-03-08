Flick Fact: The first Steak ‘n Shake steakburgers came from WHERE?

Question: If you live in the Maplewood area of Normal (between Towanda Avenue and Linden Street, generally centered along Jersey Avenue), after a golf course in that area closed but before homes began being built there in the late 1950s, who lived there? (1) Mexican migrant workers; (2) cows; (3) orphans not housed at the ISSCS complex in north Normal.
Answer: (2) Cows. Steak ‘n Shake founder Gus Belt owned the land and before it was developed into a residential area, Belt turned the ex-golf course into a pasture for the grazing herd of future steakburgers for his restaurants. It probably should be called Jersey Cow Avenue…