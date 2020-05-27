Flick Fact: The four Illinois crops on which the rest of the world depends?

Question: True or false? McLean County is among the world’s leading suppliers of corn, beans, pumpkins and horseradish.
Answer: That’s true to corn and beans, but false to pumpkins and horseradish, although both of those others are indeed nearby. The pumpkin fields in Logan and Tazewell counties are the world’s leading producers of pumpkins and amazingly, 60% of the world's horseradish supply is grown in Madison County alone. That’s in southwest Illinois, near Collinsville.
