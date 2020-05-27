You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Flick Fact: The four Illinois crops on which the rest of the world depends?
0 comments

Flick Fact: The four Illinois crops on which the rest of the world depends?

{{featured_button_text}}
Horseradish root

Horseradish root

 BILL FLICK

Question: True or false? McLean County is among the world’s leading suppliers of corn, beans, pumpkins and horseradish.

Answer: That’s true to corn and beans, but false to pumpkins and horseradish, although both of those others are indeed nearby. The pumpkin fields in Logan and Tazewell counties are the world’s leading producers of pumpkins and amazingly, 60% of the world's horseradish supply is grown in Madison County alone. That’s in southwest Illinois, near Collinsville.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News