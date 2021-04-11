 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: The infamous mass murderer who once lived in Central Illinois?
Flick Fact: The infamous mass murderer who once lived in Central Illinois?

Question: In an apparent never-ending aftermath and featured in yet another TV miniseries airing now on NBC’s Peacock network is John Wayne Gacy, a serial killer convicted of assaulting and murdering at least 33 young men and boys in the Chicago area in the 1970s. What is Gacy’s Central Illinois tie?

Answer: In the 1960s, Gacy was a shoe salesman in downtown Springfield, a Democratic precinct chairman, a Jaycee and so popular and highly thought of, he was Springfield Junior Chamber of Commerce Man of the Year in 1965.

Check it out: 10 Bloomington-Normal food facts you should know

