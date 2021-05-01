 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: The MLB’s all-Central Illinois big moment of 2021?
Question: When Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jacob Stallings last week made Major League Baseball news by breaking up a no-hitter in the eighth inning being hurled by Minnesota Twins pitcher J.A. Happ, how did that especially make Central Illinois news, too?

Answer: Happ, 38, is from LaSalle-Peru, was an ace pitcher at Peru St. Bede High School and played several games against B-N teams. Stallings, 32, is the son of former Illinois State University basketball coach Kevin Stallings and played his first baseball in B-N as a grade schooler on Unit 5 playgrounds back in the 1990s.

Historic front pages from The Pantagraph's archives

