Flick Fact: The number of school districts in McLean County? You’ll be surprised!
Flick Fact: The number of school districts in McLean County? You'll be surprised!

Question: There are, of course, two school districts inside of Bloomington-Normal — Bloomington's District 87 and Normal-based Unit 5. But can you name how many school districts there are in all of McLean County? Five? Seven? Even more? 

Answer: Amazingly there are 11 school districts in McLean County. That’s according to state education statistics.

