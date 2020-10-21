 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: The street name that B-N’s founders truly loved …
Question: Can you name the most popular name for a street in Bloomington-Normal, one that already is the name of three streets in B-N and once was even the name of Empire Street. That’s before it was changed because of confusion with all the others. 

Answer: There is already a Grove Street in Bloomington, and a Grove Street in Normal, and also a Dry Grove Street in Normal. And Empire used to be a Grove as well.

