Flick Fact: The surprising link between one of Alaska’s biggest cities and one of McLean County’s smallest towns …

Question: One of Alaska's largest cities — Fairbanks — was named after Charles W. Fairbanks, a U.S. senator and vice president under Theodore Roosevelt who also farmed. Do you know where Fairbanks had his farm?
Answer: Charles W. Fairbanks was a U.S. senator from Indiana (1897-1905) and vice president (1905-1909) ... and he farmed more than 2,000 acres in Bellflower, the farming community of 350 in southeastern McLean County.
