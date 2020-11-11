Flick Fact: The University of Illinois … in Bloomington instead?

Question: Franklin Park, a few blocks east of downtown, is one of Bloomington’s most beautiful parks. If a proposal facing the state Legislature back in the 1860s had not failed, what would be there instead?

Answer: The University of Illinois. After seeing the founding of Illinois State Normal University in Normal in 1857, founder Jesse Fell sought to make this area the higher education center of Illinois by making a bid to locate the University of Illinois in neighboring Bloomington, near where Franklin Park is today. But state politics won out and Urbana won the bid with the U of I opening there in 1867. Few realize ISU is actually 10 years older than U of I.