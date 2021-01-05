Flick Fact: The Weather Channel’s multiple ties to B-N …

Question: The 40th anniversary of The Weather Channel will be next year, a popular channel watched each day by millions of Americans, co-founded in 1982 by John Coleman who made fame as a weatherman at WLS-Chicago and then ABC-TV’s Good Morning America. What is the link to Central Illinois?



Answer: For starters, the Weather Channel premiered in 1982 to only 12 cable-TV systems in America, one of which was TeleCable of Bloomington-Normal. As for Coleman, its co-founder, he began his career in Bloomington back in 1953, at a local TV station, WBLN.