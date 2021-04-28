 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: The well-known Twin Citian who speaks five languages?
Question: Can you name the well-known Twin Citian who can speak five languages?

Answer: It’s Bloomington’s new mayor, Mboka Mwilambwe. Mboka is fluent in four languages (English, French, Swahili and Lingala) and also learned Spanish in high school.

