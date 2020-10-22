Flick Fact: The world champion Chicago Cubs? Where in this area?

Question: Winners of World Series separated by 108 years — the Chicago Cubs won the Series in 1908 and then again in 2016 —victorious members of the Cubs in 2016 went on Fallon, Kimmel, Colbert, "Today" and “60 Minutes” and of course, to Disney World. Where did the 1908 Series-winning Cubs go?
Answer: To Pontiac, Illinois. Eight days after winning the World Series in 1908 against the Detroit Tigers, the Cubs traveled to Pontiac to play a benefit game at the new Myers Field in Pontiac.
