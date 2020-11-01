 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: The world’s finest art in Paris, New York City, London … and Bloomington?
Flick Fact: The world's finest art in Paris, New York City, London … and Bloomington?

Question: Can you name the location in Illinois in 1939 of what was called “the best art collection and show outside the 3 or 4 leading museums in America” and included 106 world masterpieces spanning six centuries, including famed works by Monet, Renoir, Rembrandt, Rubens, Dégas, Homer, Hopper and possibly the best-known of all American artworks, Grant Wood’s "American Gothic"?

Answer: It was in Bloomington — the Central Illinois Arts Exposition — at the Scottish Rite Temple (today’s Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts). A committee of six Illinoisans sponsoring the event decided that Bloomington was “an excellent exhibition place … as ideally suited as anywhere in downstate Illinois." Admission was 25 cents but free for school-age children.

