Flick Fact: This latest ‘fame’ B-N easily doesn’t want …

Question: A New York Times story has listed the 10 worst coronavirus outbreaks in cities across America since late August, nine of which are college towns. Can you name the nine college towns?
Answer: In order, according to the Times: Opelika, Alabama (Auburn University); Statesboro, Georgia (Georgia Southern); Ames, Iowa (Iowa State); Iowa City (University of Iowa); Pullman, Washington (Washington State); Oxford, Mississippi. (University of Mississippi); Bloomington-Normal (Illinois State); Pine Bluff, Arkansas (University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff); and Greenville, North Carolina (East Carolina).
18 presidents who have been to Central Illinois
Millard Fillmore
Abraham Lincoln
Andrew Johnson
Ulysses S. Grant
Benjamin Harrison
Theodore Roosevelt
William Howard Taft
Woodrow Wilson
Franklin D. Roosevelt
Dwight D. Eisenhower
John F. Kennedy
Lyndon B. Johnson
Gerald Ford
Ronald Reagan
George H. W. Bush
George W. Bush
Barack Obama
Donald J. Trump
