Flick Fact: This latest ‘fame’ B-N easily doesn’t want …

Question: A New York Times story has listed the 10 worst coronavirus outbreaks in cities across America since late August, nine of which are college towns. Can you name the nine college towns?

Answer: In order, according to the Times: Opelika, Alabama (Auburn University); Statesboro, Georgia (Georgia Southern); Ames, Iowa (Iowa State); Iowa City (University of Iowa); Pullman, Washington (Washington State); Oxford, Mississippi. (University of Mississippi); Bloomington-Normal (Illinois State); Pine Bluff, Arkansas (University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff); and Greenville, North Carolina (East Carolina). 

