Flick Fact: Was Bloomington once ‘richest city its size’ in America?
Question: It was 72 years ago that Look magazine – then one of America’s most prominent magazines – came to Bloomington to do a feature. What did the magazine call the city back in 1948?

Answer: Look editors tagged Bloomington as “the richest city for its size in the country.”

