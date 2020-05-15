Flick Fact: Was giving one 'the finger" born in B-N?

Question: True or false? Among Bloomington-Normal’s less-famous claims: It offers the world's first photographic evidence of “giving someone the finger.”

Answer: That’s true. Or at least so contends Sports Illustrated, which claims it was “Bloomington, Illinois’ Charles ‘Old Hoss’ Radbourn who furnished the first photographic evidence of a human extending middle finger as a symbolic gesture.” He did such for the camera in an 1886 team picture of the Boston Beaneaters pro baseball team, according to SI.