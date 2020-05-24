Flick Fact: Was that one of the Beatles in Mount Vernon, Ill.?

Question: The Rickenbacker 425 guitar of George Harrison, of the iconic 1960’s rock band, The Beatles, has sold at auction for $657,000. Do you know where George originally bought it and for how much? For extra credit, can you name the specific store.

Answer: In the summer of 1963, before the Beatles were "discovered" while visiting his sister, Louise Harrison Caldwell, in downstate Benton, George Harrison visited Fenton Music Store in Mount Vernon, half an hour north of Benton. That's where he also bought the guitar that a month later would be used by George to record The Beatles’ first big hit, “I Want To Hold Your Hand.” A story detailing this and more appears in the May 2020 edition of Smithsonian Magazine.