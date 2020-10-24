Flick Fact: Was that 'Peggy' from TV’s 'Mike & Molly' at Eastland Mall?

Question: While the pandemic has been awful, it’s been great for makers of mobile apps and those who use them because internet usage has increased significantly while we’ve been more confined to our homes. Do you know how much time the average U.S. adult will have spent on their mobile internet by year’s end?

Answer: By Dec. 31, the average U.S. adult will have spent 60.9 entire DAYS on the mobile internet, according to the Pew Research Center. That’s 4 hours, 1 minute per day. In life, we now only sleep more than we access the internet. Mobile app time, by the way, is up 25 minutes a day, from 2019.

