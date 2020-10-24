Flick Fact: Was that 'Peggy' from TV’s 'Mike & Molly' at Eastland Mall?

Question: While the pandemic has been awful, it’s been great for makers of mobile apps and those who use them because internet usage has increased significantly while we’ve been more confined to our homes. Do you know how much time the average U.S. adult will have spent on their mobile internet by year’s end?
Answer: By Dec. 31, the average U.S. adult will have spent 60.9 entire DAYS on the mobile internet, according to the Pew Research Center. That’s 4 hours, 1 minute per day. In life, we now only sleep more than we access the internet. Mobile app time, by the way, is up 25 minutes a day, from 2019.
Support Local Journalism
Blinded by the light: Neon signs of past and present in Central Illinois
tropicsnight.jfif
RT 66 TOURISM 3 SAS
PRINCESS THEATRE 5 SAS
PALMS GRILL CAFE 1 CTM
OEM CHENOA 2 SAS
NEON BHS SIGN lead SAS
MONA'S 75TH 2 SAS
McLean Arcade Museum 6 sas
L is for lighting
Jesus Saves a Sign Lead sas
images.jfif
HARVEST MOON DRIVEIN 10
HARVEST MOON DRIVEIN 4
download (1).jfif
CLOCK DESIGN 4 SAS
Cadillac Jack's
AN OUTPOST FOR BOOKS 1 SAS
030719-blm-loc-3statefarmsale
5dd8b0a282f38.preview.jpg
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.