 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flick Fact: Was that the U.S. president’s wife at Mrs. Kemp’s house in Delavan?
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story

Flick Fact: Was that the U.S. president’s wife at Mrs. Kemp’s house in Delavan?

{{featured_button_text}}

Question: True or false? Eleanor Roosevelt, wife of President Franklin D. Roosevelt and one of the most famous first ladies of all time, once during FDR’s presidency took a break from the White House to travel to Delavan, the Tazewell County town of 1,600, and one afternoon speak to the Delavan Women’s Club.

Answer: That's amazingly true. Would Melania Trump do that? Or Michelle Obama or Laura Bush during their husbands’ presidencies? Not likely in today's world. But Eleanor Roosevelt did that 81 years ago last week when on Sept. 23, 1939, she visited Delavan and was the house guest of Mrs. S. Reau Kemp where Mrs. Roosevelt gave a talk on broadening citizenship.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

18 presidents who have been to Central Illinois

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bloomington VFW celebrates 100 years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News