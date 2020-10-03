Flick Fact: Was that the U.S. president’s wife at Mrs. Kemp’s house in Delavan?

Question: True or false? Eleanor Roosevelt, wife of President Franklin D. Roosevelt and one of the most famous first ladies of all time, once during FDR’s presidency took a break from the White House to travel to Delavan, the Tazewell County town of 1,600, and one afternoon speak to the Delavan Women’s Club.

Answer: That's amazingly true. Would Melania Trump do that? Or Michelle Obama or Laura Bush during their husbands’ presidencies? Not likely in today's world. But Eleanor Roosevelt did that 81 years ago last week when on Sept. 23, 1939, she visited Delavan and was the house guest of Mrs. S. Reau Kemp where Mrs. Roosevelt gave a talk on broadening citizenship.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

18 presidents who have been to Central Illinois

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.