Flick Fact: Was this a snowier or less snowy winter season?

Answer: Since Halloween, when the first snow came, we’re (3) above average in snow, even if winter has been devoid of any big, debilitating snows. According to Chuck Collins at WEEK-TV, we’ve had 33 inches of snow, a surplus of 9.4 inches from a normal winter season of 23.6 inches. Yet, because most were small ones (2 to 3 inches), it’s possible you never got out the snowblower.