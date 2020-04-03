You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Flick Fact: Was this a snowier or less snowy winter season?
0 comments

Flick Fact: Was this a snowier or less snowy winter season?

{{featured_button_text}}

Question: In terms of snowfall, has the coming-to-a-close winter season been (1) below average, (2) average, (3) above average?

Answer: Since Halloween, when the first snow came, we’re (3) above average in snow, even if winter has been devoid of any big, debilitating snows. According to Chuck Collins at WEEK-TV, we’ve had 33 inches of snow, a surplus of 9.4 inches from a normal winter season of 23.6 inches. Yet, because most were small ones (2 to 3 inches), it’s possible you never got out the snowblower.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News