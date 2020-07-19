You are the owner of this article.
Flick Fact: Weather-wise, how is July 19 a big day?
Flick Fact: Weather-wise, how is July 19 a big day?

Question: Based on statistics kept since 1980 at a weather station at Central Illinois Regional Airport, July 19 is the best day in an entire year to expect what in Bloomington-Normal? (1) some rain; (2) sunshine; (3) the most heat in a year; (4) a thunderstorm.

Answer: Based on the weather station's 40 years of keeping track and then creating averages, today (July 19) is the hottest day of the year in B-N. (And with today’s forecast, it appears to also be true.)

