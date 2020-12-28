 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: Weatherwise in B-N, what is today known for?
Flick Fact: Weatherwise in B-N, what is today known for?

Question: Based on statistics kept since 1980 at a weather station at Central Illinois Regional Airport, today is the best day in an entire year to expect what in Bloomington-Normal? (1) significant cold; (2) sunshine; (3) clouds; (4) snow.
 

Answer: Based on the weather station's 40 years of keeping track and then creating averages, of all 365 days in a year, Dec. 28 is the cloudiest day in an entire year.

