Flick Fact: Were the Chicago Bulls first the Packers?

Question: As the nicely done 10-part mini-series, “The Last Dance” — a sports documentary focusing on the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls — airs Sunday nights on ESPN, it might be time to ask: Just how much does Chicago hate the Packers?

Answer: It hates the Packers so much, Chicago’s very first entry in the NBA — the Chicago Packers, founded in 1961, named that after Chicago’s famed meat-packing plants — lasted only one year because fans didn’t want to frequent a team named the Packers. Two years later, the team moved to Baltimore, to become the Baltimore Bullets and today the Washington Wizards. Meantime, the Chicago Bulls were founded in 1966.