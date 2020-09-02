Flick Fact: WGLT, WJBC, WNBQ, etc. ... what do they stand for?

Question: You know them simply by their call letters — WGLT, WJBC, WBNQ, WHOI, WMBD, WCIA, WGN and WTVP — but those actually stand for something. Can you name what?
Answer: That’d be WGLT (We Gladly Learn and Teach, that is Illinois State University’s motto); WJBC (Where Jazz Becomes Classic); WBNQ (We’re Bloomington-Normal Quality); WHOI (We’re Heart of Illinois); WMBD (World’s Most Beautiful Drive); WCIA (We’re Central Illinois Area); WGN (World’s Greatest Newspaper); and WTVP (We’re TV Peoria).
18 presidents who have been to Central Illinois
Millard Fillmore
Abraham Lincoln
Andrew Johnson
Ulysses S. Grant
Benjamin Harrison
Theodore Roosevelt
William Howard Taft
Woodrow Wilson
Franklin D. Roosevelt
Dwight D. Eisenhower
John F. Kennedy
Lyndon B. Johnson
Gerald Ford
Ronald Reagan
George H. W. Bush
George W. Bush
Barack Obama
Donald J. Trump
