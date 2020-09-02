Flick Fact: WGLT, WJBC, WNBQ, etc. ... what do they stand for?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Question: You know them simply by their call letters — WGLT, WJBC, WBNQ, WHOI, WMBD, WCIA, WGN and WTVP — but those actually stand for something. Can you name what?

Answer: That’d be WGLT (We Gladly Learn and Teach, that is Illinois State University’s motto); WJBC (Where Jazz Becomes Classic); WBNQ (We’re Bloomington-Normal Quality); WHOI (We’re Heart of Illinois); WMBD (World’s Most Beautiful Drive); WCIA (We’re Central Illinois Area); WGN (World’s Greatest Newspaper); and WTVP (We’re TV Peoria).​

