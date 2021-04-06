Flick Fact: What a difference the years make…

Question: One-hundred years ago, Richard J. “Dick” Tate was such a standout at Bloomington High School, he went on to star at Illinois State Normal University in football, track and baseball, to become one of the university’s most legendary athletes of all time. Do you know his nickname?

Answer: In the 1920s, Tate was hugely idolized, known in headlines as “The Colored Flash.” In baseball, besides playing for ISNU, he also was a star on a well-known semi-pro team, the Bloomington Colored Giants. That is legendary and also so antiquated in so many ways today.

