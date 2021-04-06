 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flick Fact: What a difference the years make…
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: What a difference the years make…

{{featured_button_text}}

Question: One-hundred years ago, Richard J. “Dick” Tate was such a standout at Bloomington High School, he went on to star at Illinois State Normal University in football, track and baseball, to become one of the university’s most legendary athletes of all time. Do you know his nickname?

Answer: In the 1920s, Tate was hugely idolized, known in headlines as “The Colored Flash.” In baseball, besides playing for ISNU, he also was a star on a well-known semi-pro team, the Bloomington Colored Giants. That is legendary and also so antiquated in so many ways today.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Check it out: 10 Bloomington-Normal food facts you should know

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Windows carry Redbird pride

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News