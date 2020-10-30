Flick Fact: What a stick-in-the-mud … and it’s the planes at Bloomington’s airport?

Question: In a good year, as many as a half-million people fly in and out of Central Illinois Regional Airport. So when did regularly scheduled passenger airline service first come to Bloomington-Normal?

Answer: It was 89 years ago this month that Century Air Lines began using Bloomington Municipal Airport (coincidentally located north of Normal) as a stop between Chicago and St. Louis. Passenger service lasted only a few months back in October 1931, though. The runways were not paved, and the airline suspended service after getting their planes stuck in mud due to the wet winter of 1931-32.