Flick Fact: What adult age group spends the most for fermented beverage?
Flick Fact: What adult age group spends the most for fermented beverage?

Question: In Illinois, on the average, who spends the most money each month on wine, beer and spirits? Those ages 26 to 34? Those 35 to 44? Those 55 to 64? Those over 65 and over?

Answer: According to the Bureau of Labor statistics and the AARP, it’s those 35 to 44 who spend the most of any age group. They spend an average of $55 a month on fermented beverage. Next is 26 to 34 and 55 to 64, with both averaging about $50 monthly. Those over 65 drop to about $38 a month.

Blinded by the light: Neon signs of past and present in Central Illinois

