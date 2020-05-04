Flick Fact: What are Illinois' most 'dangerous' cities?

Question: Based on murder rates, incidents of violent crime, burglary and property crime, the latest list has been compiled from FBI statistics of the “10 Most Dangerous Illinois Cities.” Do you know those 10 cities?

Answer: According to the compilation of FBI statistics and reported by the Associated Press, they are (1) Mount Vernon; (2) Danville, (3) Springfield; (4) Centralia; (5) Wood River; (6) Rockford; (7) Metropolis; (8) Peoria; (9) Kankakee; (10) Cahokia. Because of its huge population base, Chicago is, per capita, actually one of Illinois’ safer communities in which to live, suggest the statistics.