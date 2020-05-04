Flick Fact: What are Illinois' most 'dangerous' cities?

The Illinois Department of Public Health provides a glimpse at measures legislative leaders could take to reconvene at the Capitol, in a document that includes recommendations to limit the number of people entering the statehouse and to require temperature checks upon entry.
Several weeks of the General Assembly’s spring session have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, and no timeline for reconvening has been announced, even as a growing number of Republican lawmakers is pushing for the General Assembly to return to the State Capitol in Springfield.
The statewide stay-at-home order considers the state legislature and other governmental bodies “essential,” and does not bar them from meeting.
A state health department spokeswoman did not return a request for comment on the document, which is undated and marked “draft." Titled “IDPH Guidance for Preventing the Spread of COVID-19; Illinois General Assembly Returning to Session,” it suggests the secretary of state’s office limit the number of people entering the Capitol, to “state employees directly supporting session, which means excluding lobbyist (sic) and the public.”
“Members of the public can still engage with the democratic process by live steaming, engaging with their legislator by means of communication that include emails, telephone, and by filing an electronic witness slip,” the guidance states.
For in-person committee meetings and votes, the document recommends “only legislators should be there, witnesses who want to testify must do so by providing written testimony that can be read into the record.”
The guidance says any lawmaker who feels ill or has a serious underlying health condition should not to travel to Springfield and suggests “members 65 years of age or older should consider not traveling to Springfield for session.”
Lawmakers and staff members who attend a session should practice “social distancing and isolation for at least seven days post legislative session," under the guidance.
For floor debates and votes, the guidance suggests the number of people let into the chamber be limited to the presiding member, parliamentarian, clerk, the member presenting the bill and one appointee from each caucus to pose questions, as well as “essential doormen and sergeant at arms and essential staff support for substantive items.”
The department recommends all meetings, including caucuses and negotiation sessions for bills, be conducted on a phone or video conference in advance. Lawmakers have been conducting caucus via teleconferencing over the weeks that session has been canceled.
If the legislature were to hold committee meetings, “bills should be agreed upon prior to committee, to avoid unnecessary debate,” the guidance states, adding that “only necessary staff should be present.”
The recommendations also suggest the secretary of state direct the Capitol police to “screen all those entering the Capitol for a temperature” of 100 degrees or greater, and the presence of other symptoms, and to maintain a “robust sanitizing practice” for frequently-touched surfaces.