Flick Fact: What are the average men’s and women’s wages in McLean County?

Question: The minimum wage is going up in Illinois and now that there’s talk of wages, who makes more money in McLean County? Men or women?
Answer: According to U.S. Census figures, males in McLean County have a median income of $52,271 a year, versus $39,685 for women.
Memories past: 15 Sears ads from The Pantagraph's archives
$26 to $50 off
By George!
Great American 4th of July PAINT SALE!
Green Tag Days
Home Improvement Sale
Outstanding 4 day store wide spectacular
Save at Sears
Sears exciting new 175 cc cycles
Sears Fall Home Improvement Sale
Sizzler Savings
Store rated one of the best
Truckload freezer sale
Try to Match Sears Low Price
You can count on us
Your dollars go further at Sears
