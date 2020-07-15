You are the owner of this article.
Flick Fact: What are the average men’s and women’s wages in McLean County?
Question: The minimum wage is going up in Illinois and now that there’s talk of wages, who makes more money in McLean County? Men or women?

Answer: According to U.S. Census figures, males in McLean County have a median income of $52,271 a year, versus $39,685 for women.

