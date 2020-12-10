Flick Fact: What are the most popular names we gave our dogs and cats in 2020?

Question: A positive byproduct of the negative Covid-19 year of 2020 is that people have been adopting more dogs and cats. So what are the most popular names in 2020 that we've given our new-found dogs and cats?

Answer: According to a company that has surveyed this, Trupanion, a leading medical insurer of pets, the 10 most popular dog names of 2020 are Bella, Charlie, Luna, Lucy, Max, Bailey, Daisy, Cooper, Molly and Lola. And for cats, Luna, Bella, Oliver, Charlie, Lucy, Leo, Max, Milo, Lily and Simba.