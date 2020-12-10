 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: What are the most popular names we gave our dogs and cats in 2020?
editor's pick top story

{{featured_button_text}}

Question: A positive byproduct of the negative Covid-19 year of 2020 is that people have been adopting more dogs and cats. So what are the most popular names in 2020 that we've given our new-found dogs and cats?

Answer: According to a company that has surveyed this, Trupanion, a leading medical insurer of pets, the 10 most popular dog names of 2020 are Bella, Charlie, Luna, Lucy, Max, Bailey, Daisy, Cooper, Molly and Lola. And for cats, Luna, Bella, Oliver, Charlie, Lucy, Leo, Max, Milo, Lily and Simba.

Blinded by the light: Neon signs of past and present in Central Illinois

