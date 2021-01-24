 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: What are those molded plugs wedged into all the musicians’ ears today?
Flick Fact: What are those molded plugs wedged into all the musicians' ears today?

Question: You see all the musicians on stage today with those molded, specialized plugs in their ears. What are those, what do they do, and what tie do they have to the Twin Cities?

Answer: Those ear plugs, called Sensaphonics, protect musicians’ hearing while also isolating, filtering and refining the sound so the musicians can hear their own music better. They were developed by a Chicago area audiologist, Dr. Michael Santucci, who 35 years ago earned his master of arts degree in audiology at Illinois State University. (Thanks to Deb Pitcher, a B-N audiologist, for the tip.)

