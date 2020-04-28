Flick Fact: What are your car's odds of hitting a deer here?

Question: In Illinois, what are your odds as a motorist of having a deer run into your car?
Answer: Your odds are 1 in 250 that a deer will run into your car in Illinois, according to State Farm. It classifies Illinois as a medium-risk state. West Virginia, it says, is the state you and your car are most likely to have a bad meeting with a deer. Iowa is second and South Dakota is third, followed by Pennsylvania and Michigan.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.