Answer: State records show the warmer-weather holiday weekends — Memorial Day, July 4, Labor Day — are the ones when state troopers write three times the number of speeding tickets than on an average weekend and 10 times more than at Christmas. The Christmas weekend is traditionally one of the lowest for ticket writing, records show.
Flick Fact: What are your odds of a speeding ticket today?
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sexual assault and abuse charges are pending against a Bloomington woman.
Here's what authorities say Donald F. Connelly, 21, took.
Jeffrey D. Gibbs, 55, was arrested Friday and made his initial appearance in federal court in Peoria.
The Bloomington mayor on Sunday said he wouldn't comment on statements made by a city rental inspector on Zoom prior to a virtual meeting about an apartment fire.
A Bloomington man is in custody after police said he sexually assaulted a person and then tried to light a house on fire.
LeRoy Police Chief Jason Williamson said Kelly checked into the Holiday Inn in LeRoy Thursday night. Police visited the hotel Friday, but officials say he stole a silver Dodge Ram pickup truck and fled the scene.
The Campustown mobile COVID-19 testing site operating at The Sports Enhancement Center in Bloomington since mid-April has moved to the long-term parking lot of the Central Illinois Regional Airport.
Bruce was one of three men who police have said were involved in Dover’s death on Dec. 5, 2018.
He was arrested after two alleged drug transactions as part of a Bloomington Police Department vice unit investigation, prosecutors said.
Crime Stoppers has stopped providing its services to McLean County and Bloomington-Normal police. McLean County Crime Stoppers Vice President Brian Paccamonti said the group ran out of money.