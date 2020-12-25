 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flick Fact: What are your odds of a speeding ticket today?
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: What are your odds of a speeding ticket today?

{{featured_button_text}}
Question: Do Illinois State Police write more speeding tickets on Memorial Day, July 4, Labor Day or Christmas?

Answer: State records show the warmer-weather holiday weekends — Memorial Day, July 4, Labor Day — are the ones when state troopers write three times the number of speeding tickets than on an average weekend and 10 times more than at Christmas. The Christmas weekend is traditionally one of the lowest for ticket writing, records show.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Your photos: Bloomington-Normal Christmas decorations

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Long Story Short — Dec. 24, 2020

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News