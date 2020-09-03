Flick Fact: What area county courthouse is out in the country instead?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Question: Courthouses are usually in the middle of a town. Can you name the courthouse in Central Illinois that is quite the contrary, out in the country and because of that, is often called the "cornfield courthouse?"

Answer: It's in Watseka, the Iroquois County seat, where a farmer died and left the rural land to the county — on the condition they build a new courthouse there. So they did, in 1964. The county's older courthouse, like in McLean County, is now a history museum. It's also in the middle of town. (Thanks to Sam Harrod for the fact)

