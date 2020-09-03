Flick Fact: What area county courthouse is out in the country instead?

Question: Courthouses are usually in the middle of a town. Can you name the courthouse in Central Illinois that is quite the contrary, out in the country and because of that, is often called the "cornfield courthouse?"
Answer: It's in Watseka, the Iroquois County seat, where a farmer died and left the rural land to the county — on the condition they build a new courthouse there. So they did, in 1964. The county's older courthouse, like in McLean County, is now a history museum. It's also in the middle of town. (Thanks to Sam Harrod for the fact)
18 presidents who have been to Central Illinois
Millard Fillmore
Abraham Lincoln
Andrew Johnson
Ulysses S. Grant
Benjamin Harrison
Theodore Roosevelt
William Howard Taft
Woodrow Wilson
Franklin D. Roosevelt
Dwight D. Eisenhower
John F. Kennedy
Lyndon B. Johnson
Gerald Ford
Ronald Reagan
George H. W. Bush
George W. Bush
Barack Obama
Donald J. Trump
