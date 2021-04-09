 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: What area high school’s nickname is based on a homecoming ‘trophy’?
Question: Can you name the south-central Illinois town near Effingham where a pair of shoes that were once used as trophies at the school’s annual homecoming game then also became the nickname of the team?

Answer: That would be in Teutopolis, an annual basketball powerhouse and frequent foe of Bloomington's Central Catholic. Their nickname: the Wooden Shoes.

