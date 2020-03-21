You are the owner of this article.
Flick Fact: What B-N star athlete first killed cattle with a hammer?
Flick Fact: What B-N star athlete first killed cattle with a hammer?

old hoss radbourn

A cow killer.

 BILL FLICK

Question: Another baseball season is about to begin. A famous Twin Citian once said, "Am I tired out by tossing a 5-ounce ball for two hours a day? Man, I used to be a butcher, from 4 in the morning until 8 at night, I knocked down steers with a 25-pound hammer. Hell no, I love baseball." Who was he?

Answer: It was Charles "Old Hoss" Radbourn, the famous pro baseball Hall of Fame pitcher who won 62 games in one season (a record that still stands) and during the off-season, also owned a Bloomington tavern along Washington Street.

