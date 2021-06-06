Flick Fact: What Bloomington man played a part in Tom Cruise’s life?

Question: Premiering in theaters later this year is “Top Gun: Maverick,” expected to be yet another Tom Cruise blockbuster. If Cruise had followed his original dream, what would he be doing today, all after guidance from a Bloomington man?

Answer: In 1976, Cruise — known then as 14-year-old Tom Mapother — was enrolled at St. Francis Seminary in a Cincinnati suburb, as he prepped to potentially become a Catholic priest. A dean and guiding influence at St. Francis was Father Ric Schneider, who later would become a popular, longtime pastor at St. Mary’s Church in Bloomington. “A cute little kid,” says Father Ric. Tom dropped out of the seminary and in the late 1970s took his mother’s maiden name (Cruise) as a stage name. Father Ric tells the wonderful story of one day sitting in a movie theater in the early 1980s watching “Risky Business” with several fellow priests when one suddenly sat up to exclaim, “Hey, there’s Tom Mapother!”