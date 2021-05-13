 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: What Bloomington-Normal street name originally was to have 22 letters?
Question: Where in Bloomington-Normal is Beltline Road?

Answer: Until 1979, it was what today is Veterans Parkway. Its originally proposed name, by the way, was Veterans Memorial Parkway, but IDOT said all that verbiage would be too difficult to fit on directional signs.

