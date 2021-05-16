 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: What Bloomington venue has a “Best of Illinois” designation?
Question: In an edition of Illinois Country Living magazine is its “Best of Illinois." Can you name its selection as the “Best Performing Arts Venue & Theater” in Illinois?

Answer: It’s the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts. “When you enter BCPA’s historic space,” it reads, “your artistic experience begins at the door. The intimate auditorium provides a unique setting to enjoy a dynamic season of artists.”

