Flick Fact: What Bloomingtonian originated Joe Biden’s favorite campaign statement?

Question: Joe Biden is the Democratic nominee for U.S. President, a guy who says he's seeking the country's biggest office while trying to remain humble. Often along the campaign trail he repeats a quotation, “Flattery is fine — as long as you don’t inhale.” Who originally said that?
Answer: It was Adlai Stevenson II of Bloomington, who ran twice for U.S. president in the 1950s.
18 presidents who have been to Central Illinois
Millard Fillmore
Abraham Lincoln
Andrew Johnson
Ulysses S. Grant
Benjamin Harrison
Theodore Roosevelt
William Howard Taft
Woodrow Wilson
Franklin D. Roosevelt
Dwight D. Eisenhower
John F. Kennedy
Lyndon B. Johnson
Gerald Ford
Ronald Reagan
George H. W. Bush
George W. Bush
Barack Obama
Donald J. Trump
