Flick Fact: What Bloomingtonian originated Joe Biden’s favorite campaign statement?
{{featured_button_text}}

Question: Joe Biden is the Democratic nominee for U.S. President, a guy who says he's seeking the country's biggest office while trying to remain humble. Often along the campaign trail he repeats a quotation, “Flattery is fine — as long as you don’t inhale.” Who originally said that? 

Answer: It was Adlai Stevenson II of Bloomington, who ran twice for U.S. president in the 1950s.

18 presidents who have been to Central Illinois

