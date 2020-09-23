Flick Fact: What causes a big headache at the Bloomington and Normal post offices?

Question: Being in a college town can be a nightmare at the post office. For example, in an average year, how many pieces of mail arrive at the area postal processing center that are addressed to students in Bloomington or Normal who are no longer here, having graduated, transferred or dropped out?
Answer: Each year, an estimated 3.5 million pieces of mail cannot be delivered in Bloomington-Normal because the students are no longer here, says the U.S. Postal Service.
