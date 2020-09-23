 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flick Fact: What causes a big headache at the Bloomington and Normal post offices?
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Flick Fact: What causes a big headache at the Bloomington and Normal post offices?

{{featured_button_text}}

Question: Being in a college town can be a nightmare at the post office. For example, in an average year, how many pieces of mail arrive at the area postal processing center that are addressed to students in Bloomington or Normal who are no longer here, having graduated, transferred or dropped out?

Answer: Each year, an estimated 3.5 million pieces of mail cannot be delivered in Bloomington-Normal because the students are no longer here, says the U.S. Postal Service.

18 presidents who have been to Central Illinois

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: How The Great Escape in Bloomington handled COVID-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News